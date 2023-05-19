Full Show Podcast for May 19, 2023

Posted on May 19, 2023

On today’s show Jess Hooker joins us for what may be the silliest show of the year! Josh hangs up a portrait of himself in the hallway inadvertently making today “Josh Day”, plus Tom makes everyone cry, and Jeff Oskay has a break down at the What You Failed to Mention News desk!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.