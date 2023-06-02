Full Show Podcast for June 2, 2023

Woah, it’s the weekend already?! On today’s show we have Sir Big Mac the P*rno Knight, The Christian Weightlifters, Willie comes in late mourning his sports bet, and Jeff Oskay gives us a full exposé on News We Failed To Mention!

