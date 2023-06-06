Full Show Podcast for June 6, 2023

On this episode of the Bob & Tom Show, we’re joined by comedian and Mandalorian actor Jen Kober! Plus we’ve got a Cheez-It gas pump, airplane etiquette, and The President and Vice President of the Slow Walkers Club!

