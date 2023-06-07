Bob Kevoian Returns! – Full Show Podcast for June 7, 2023

We are joined by the one and only Bob Kevoian on today’s show! Bob announces that he is currently recovering from stomach cancer and has started a podcast to document the process. Go to https://bobandcancershow.com/ to listen to his journey through this. Also on today’s show is comedian Alli Breen with Sexy Time, The Girl from Ipanema, and Chick’s new nickname!

