Comedian and Actor Jen Kober shares her experience filming for the popular Star Wars series, “The Mandalorian.” Jen discusses the excitement she’s received from fans regarding her appearance in an episode often referred to as “The Fat Episode,” alongside Jack Black and Lizzo. She expresses her delight at being a Halloween costume choice for plus-size Star Wars fans. She then shares her experience working with director Bryce Dallas Howard and realizing her fame on the set.