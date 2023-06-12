Full Show Podcast for June 12, 2023

It’s a brand new week with the same old crew! On today’s show, Tom hates the highest rated movie of all time! Plus we’ve got alpacadoodles, Ace’s favorite episode of ALF, The Warren Report with Greg Warren, and Reno Collier’s Country Fried Take!

