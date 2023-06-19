Full Show Podcast for June 16, 2023

On today’s show we’re joined by comedians Greg Warren and Reno Collier who delight us with The Warren Report and Reno’s Country Fried Take! Plus we’ve got listeners evading the law like Donnie Baker, Tom cursing a loud airplane at the US Open, and the gang wears cowboy hats!

