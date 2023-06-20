Full Show Podcast for June 20, 2023

It’s Jeff day on today’s show as we’re joined by legendary comedian Jeff Foxworthy and our very own Jeff Oskay sitting in for Chick! Plus we’ve got the world’s longest conga line, best french fry shapes, and Josh and Oskay are gonna get a boat!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.