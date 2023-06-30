Full Show Podcast for June 30, 2023

TGIF! Willie’s in Cincinnati with Greg Hahn tonight, so let’s hope he can get Taylor Swift’s number! Plus we’ve got an updated “We Didn’t Start the Fire”, Chick’s fat guy voice, Tom’s terrible night’s sleep, and Jeff Oskay with What You Failed to Mention News!

