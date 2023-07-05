The Tomspeak Quiz

Tom is known for grasping at words and giving alternate descriptions. Many of you have sent in your own words, and Tom reads a long list to see if we can guess what listeners are trying to say. Have you ever said a Tomism, and what was it?
