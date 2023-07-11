Full Show Podcast for July 11, 2023

On today’s show we’re joined by actor (soon-to-be sign holder) Drew Powell ! Plus we’ve got a wonderful Tomism from the man himself, Josh working in the movie industry, and Willie sprays deodorant in his hair!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.