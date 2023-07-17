Full Show Podcast for July 14, 2023

It’s WTUE’s birthday and we’re live from Dayton to celebrate it! Joining us for the celebration are comedians Roy Wood Jr. and Rob Haney! Plus we’ve got Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio as the house band and Jeff Oskay with What You Failed To Mention News!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.