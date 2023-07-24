Full Show Podcast for July 24, 2023

Ron Sexton, who you may know as Donnie Baker, Floyd the Trucker, Kenny Tarmac, or any of the other hundreds of voices he lent to the show, passed away last weekend. We spend the morning reading letters and telling stories about our late friend and are joined by comedian Greg Warren.

