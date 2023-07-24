Remembering Ron Sexton, the Man Behind Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac, and Floyd the Trucker

Our friend Ron Sexton passed away Friday. He was the voice behind Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac, Dr. Phil, Rick, Coach Ralph, The Mannings, Floyd the Trucker and many others. Greg Warren joins us to share some of our favorite memories of Ron.
