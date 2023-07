Donnie Baker was a one-of-a-kind character, just like Ron Sexton, the man behind Donnie, who sadly passed on July 21. Donnie was the ultimate showman, whether on the radio, on the stage, or in front of the Pork Pistols. In honor of Donnie, we are posting thirty minutes of never-before-seen standup from Lafayette in 2014 on the BOB & TOM Show Comedy tour.