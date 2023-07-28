Remembering Classic TV: Tommy Davidson’s Quiz For Tom

Posted on July 28, 2023

Comedian and actor Tommy Davidson joins us to share some amusing anecdotes about his life and career, including his early days working in a restaurant and his experiences in auditions. He discusses his voice work and even showcases some impressions, like a hilarious imitation of an Italian character.

Tommy also mentions his long-running role in the animated series “The Proud Family” and his recent commercial appearance during the Super Bowl. Tommy then surprises Tom with a quiz on older television shows.