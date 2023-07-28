Remembering Classic TV: Tommy Davidson’s Quiz For Tom

Comedian and actor Tommy Davidson joins us to share some amusing anecdotes about his life and career, including his early days working in a restaurant and his experiences in auditions. He discusses his voice work and even showcases some impressions, like a hilarious imitation of an Italian character.

Tommy also mentions his long-running role in the animated series “The Proud Family” and his recent commercial appearance during the Super Bowl. Tommy then surprises Tom with a quiz on older television shows.