Reno Collier is preparing for a one-man show in Nashville featuring video, music, and comedy elements with Steve Byrne. The show premieres on September 9th and runs every Saturday until the year-end. Reno hasn’t seen movies like Oppenheimer or Barbie but has written the play alongside Adrian Culp. The play’s first performance is on September 9th.

It is back-to-school time, and Reno Collier shares what kids are missing in class now that technology has taken over. They no longer need traditional school supplies like pencils, which means they miss out on activities like pencil fights. Retro school books had either important stuff underlined or had student-created art in them, and protractors were a favorite school supply, often misused as a toy or weapon.