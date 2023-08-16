From Netherlands to the Racetrack: A Candid Conversation with Rinus VeeKay

Kristi Lee sits down with IndyCar driver Rinus VeeKay. They dive into the intricacies of the St. Louis World Wide Technology Raceway, discuss the unique challenges of different tracks, and learn about the influential role of Arie Luyendijk in Rinus’s career. Plus, we get a peek into Rinus’s love for the Netherlands and his escapades outside the racetrack, including a memorable chump car race story and his special tattoo commemorating a significant win. She also gives you a sneak peek of what to expect at the upcoming Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on August 27th, starting around 2:30 PM.