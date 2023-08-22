Full Show Podcast for August 22, 2023

It’s genderswap day on the show and Josh thinks it’s the best thing we’ve ever done! Then we’re joined by Costaki Economopoulos with his All Pro Lines segment and Greg Warren with The Warren Report on your Sense of Smell!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.