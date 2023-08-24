Full Show Podcast for August 24, 2023

The bathrooms are out of service in the studio and Kristi doesn’t want to go outside! Plus we’re joined by Al Jackson and talk about killing geese, house guest horror stories, and the return of pumpkin spice lattes!

