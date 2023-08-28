Failed To Mention News with Jeff Oskay – The Fighting Furries Edition

Every week, Jeff Oskay joins us with the news we failed to mention, and this week, he covers a furry fight, Canadians sneaking booze into movie theaters, and a Chainsaw Massacre restaurant. Please give this a like to lift his defeated spirits.
Every week, Jeff Oskay joins us with the news we failed to mention, and this week, he covers a furry fight, Canadians sneaking booze into movie theaters, and a Chainsaw Massacre restaurant. Please give this a like to lift his defeated spirits.
There is no custom code to display.
There is no custom code to display.