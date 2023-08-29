Full Show Podcast for August 29, 2023

Posted on August 29, 2023

Jess Hooker joins us in studio today and Chick’s sad that she didn’t bring food! Plus we’ve got honey truffles, Ace and Pat’s shopping trip, and a special midweek edition of What You Failed To Mention News with Jeff Oskay!

