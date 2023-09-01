Full Show Podcast for September 1, 2023

It’s the last day before a three day weekend and you can tell! We’ve got NOT What You Failed To Mention News with Jeff Oskay, a surprise appearance by Jess Hooker to talk about tattoos and piercings, and a bull riding shotgun!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.