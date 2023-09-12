Full Show Podcast for September 12, 2023

It’s a tough start to the Shoe-In for Chick as he is now 0-9 after Tom pressured him into a penta-shock bet. We’re also joined by Jess Hooker and Costaki Economopoulos who brings us his All Pro Lines NFL monologue!

