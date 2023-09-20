Full Show Podcast for September 20, 2023

Today we’re joined by Alli Breen and Jessica Alsman for another edition of Sexy Time! Also on today’s show: Chick gives Kristi a gift, a man in England takes over the show, and Jeff Oskay surprises us with a midweek edition of What You Failed To Mention News!

Enjoy every segment of today's BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports.