Full Show Podcast for September 27, 2023

Today we’ve got comedian and firefighter David Dyer calling in and Alli Breen and Jessica Alsman bring us another edition of Sexy Time! Plus Tom insults Jeff Oskay before the show even starts, Tom drones on about pies, and Pat sings a song so good that we forgot to laugh!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.