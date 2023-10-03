Full Show Podcast for October 3, 2023

Today we’re joined by actual wizard Justin Willman and comedian Costaki Comedy with his All Pro Lines NFL report! Plus we see Pat’s brand new hairdo, Taylor Swift/NFL backlash, and Tom’s impression of an elderly skydiver!

