When Did Todd McComas Realize He Was Too Old To Be a Cop?

Former cop Todd McComas shares when he knew it was time to turn in his badge. Todd is now a comedian and podcaster. Check out his new show, “The Investigators” podcast, where he and his co-host, Jessica Knoll, tackle different crime cases each week.
Former cop Todd McComas shares when he knew it was time to turn in his badge. Todd is now a comedian and podcaster. Check out his new show, “The Investigators” podcast, where he and his co-host, Jessica Knoll, tackle different crime cases each week.
There is no custom code to display.
There is no custom code to display.