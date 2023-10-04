Full Show Podcast for October 4, 2023

Today we’re joined by the hilarious Adam Carolla on the phone and comedian Alli Breen and Jessica Alsman present another edition of Sexy Time! Plus we talk rock paper scissors, picky eaters, and Tom presents Jeff with a custom birthday cake!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.