Full Show Podcast for October 5, 2023

Posted on October 5, 2023

Jeff Oskay sits in for Josh today, who’s out enjoying his fishing trip. Plus we’re joined by Jess Hooker, Willie Griswold zooming in from Chicago, and @AlJackson with his hipness quiz! Plus we have our Shoe-In of the week, cast iron skillets, and phone etiquette! 

Enjoy every segment of today's BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports.