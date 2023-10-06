Full Show Podcast for October 6, 2023

Today we’re joined by Paul Morrissey, the Tom-proclaimed “Greatest Comedian Basketball Player” and Jeff Oskay with What You Failed to Mention News! Plus we talk new slang in the dictionary, football players that become actors, and the president’s dog was removed from the White House!

