Full Show Podcast for October 9, 2023

Posted on October 9, 2023

Welcome back! Today we’re joined by comedian Nic Novicki with The Disability Film Challenge and Greg Warren delights us with The Warren Report on Harley-Davidson! Plus we’ve got an optimistic Halloween prediction, Tom discovering things that everyone else already knows, and the new Crocs Cowboy Boot!

