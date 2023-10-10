Full Show Podcast for October 10, 2023

Josh is back from his fishing trip and it was largely uneventful! We’re joined by Jess Hooker and Costaki Economopoulos with his All Pro Lines NFL Report! Plus we talk about haunted houses, pizza at weddings, and Ouija boards!

