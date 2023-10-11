Full Show Podcast for October 11, 2023

Jess Hooker fills in for Kristi Lee today and we’re joined by Alli Breen and Jessica Alsman for this week’s edition of Sexy Time! Plus we’ve got Josh Arnold: Defining Unfunny, a joke workshop, and yelling at rich people!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.