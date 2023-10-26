Full Show Podcast for October 26, 2023

Today we’re joined via Zoom by Al Jackson and Willie Griswold! Plus we’ve got the NFL Shoe-In of the Week with our B&T Pigskin Pickem winner! We also talk about the Florida Man games, how to wash dishes, and eating live bull testicles!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.