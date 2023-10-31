Full Show Podcast for October 31, 2023

Posted on October 31, 2023

Old Barbie (Jeff Oskay) makes an appearance on the show today as well as Willie Griswold with his new segment “People My Dad Is Going To Bother” and @CostakiComedy with his All Pro Lines NFL Report! Plus we talk Halloween, first dates, and the Cheesecake Factory!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.