Full Show Podcast for November 8, 2023

Posted on November 8, 2023

On today’s show we’re once again joined by Jess Hooker filling in for Kristi Lee and Alli Breen delights us with a particularly unhelpful edition of Sexy Time! Plus we’ve got 14 pound babies, putting popcorn in turkeys, and funny bird names!

