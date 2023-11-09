Full Show Podcast for November 9, 2023

We’ve got a full studio today as we’re joined by Jess Hooker filling in for Kristi, Greg Warren, actor Mark Price, and Al Jackson zooming in! Plus we talk the SAG Strike, the world’s shortest DJ, and poems to keep you safe from snakes!

