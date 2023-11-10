Marc “Skippy” Price of Family Ties on Childhood Fame

Check out our chat with Marc Price, who you might remember as Skippy from the TV show “Family Ties.” Marc talks about life after the show, sharing funny stories about his adventures and the advice he’s gotten about avoiding bears. He jokes about not being one of the child stars who went off the rails, despite how common that story can be. Marc also touches on his family history in comedy, how it’s helped him, and even hints at a famous girlfriend he’s been with for a while. Plus, he’s excited about his role in an upcoming horror movie, “Witchy Ways,” set to release in 2024. Join us for a light-hearted look at Marc’s journey from a well-known child actor to the person he is today.