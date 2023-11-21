Full Show Podcast for November 21, 2023

Chick’s back from the trenches of sickness and actor Drew Powell joins us before his holiday travels! Plus we talk about about Drew’s Charlie Brown family, cooking raccoon for Thanksgiving, and seeing DeForest through DeTrees!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.