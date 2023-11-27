Full Show Podcast for November 27, 2023

We’ve all got turkey hangovers, how about you? On today’s show we’re joined by Greg Warren with The Warren Report on chairs and Reno Collier with his Country Fried Take! Plus we recap the KISS concert with Tom and Ace, have the pogo stick world record, and we question Pat’s Vegan lifestyle!

