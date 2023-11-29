Full Show Podcast for November 29, 2023

On today’s show we’re joined in studio by the hilariously manic Greg Hahn! We’re also joined by Alli Breen and Jessica Alsman for another hectic edition of Sexy Time! Plus we talk Zorro the gay pirate, fingers in salads, and Tom gives Josh an early Christmas present!

