Full Show Podcast for December 8, 2023

TGIF! We’re joined by comedian Bill Engvall to talk about his final standup special! Plus we’ve got What You Failed to Mention News with Jeff Oskay, blocking basketballs with your shoe, and scanning your face before watching adult films!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.