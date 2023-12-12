Full Show Podcast for December 12, 2023

We’re joined today by Costaki Economopoulos with his All Pro Lines NFL Report… which unfortunately gets interrupted by blatant hostility amongst the cast! Plus we talk Dolly Parton’s rock album, Sticky Vicky in Forrest Gump, and the most famous eyepatches!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.