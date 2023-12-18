Bits & Pieces Podcast: Christmas & Ron Sexton Stories

We dig up some Christmas classics from Donnie Baker as we also reflect on the immense talent of our friend Ron Sexton. WARNING – some tears were shed… Also, a lot of serious “Santa” talk was discussed. Video – https://youtu.be/4BSRa0QKPiM
We dig up some Christmas classics from Donnie Baker as we also reflect on the immense talent of our friend Ron Sexton. WARNING – some tears were shed… Also, a lot of serious “Santa” talk was discussed. Video – https://youtu.be/4BSRa0QKPiM
There is no custom code to display.
There is no custom code to display.