Comedian Matt McClowry is Highly Functioning, Tom is Not

Comedian Matt McClowry joined us in the studio, and on the spectrum. He is comedian Dave Landau’s best friend and has what used to be called Aspergers. Tom then tries to figure out how to deal with something totally normal.
Comedian Matt McClowry joined us in the studio, and on the spectrum. He is comedian Dave Landau’s best friend and has what used to be called Aspergers. Tom then tries to figure out how to deal with something totally normal.
There is no custom code to display.
There is no custom code to display.