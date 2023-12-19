Full Show Podcast for December 19, 2023

Tim Cavanagh zooms in to delight us with his Cavalcade of Celebrity Birthdays and Costaki Economopoulos presents us with the last All Pro Lines NFL Report of the Year! Plus we get a special visit from Old Barbie, talk bald eagle killing sprees, and winter vagina!

