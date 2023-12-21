Full Show Podcast for December 21, 2023

One more sleep ’til Christmas (break)! Duke Tumatoe and the Power Trio is our live house band today and we’re also joined by Al Jackson to help Tom get hip! Plus we talk elf names, bad pickup lines, and a stolen baby Jesus!

