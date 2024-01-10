Full Show Podcast for January 10, 2024

Chick is on assignment but we’re Jeff Oskay takes over the sports desk in his absence! Plus we’ve got Jessica Alsman and Alli Breen for Sexy Time, new fancy toilets, and putting on a sock on your… thing down there!

