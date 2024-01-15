Full Show Podcast for January 15, 2024

Chick is back in action this morning and Tom welcomes him with immediate blatant hostility! Then we’re joined by Greg Warren with The Warren Report on trampolines and Reno Collier with his Country Fried Take! Plus we talk Monopoly, analog clocks, and self help books!

Enjoy every segment of today’s BOB & TOM Show. Join Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, Josh Arnold, Pat Godwin, and Willie Griswold for a blend of comedy, talk, news, and sports. Avoid the commercials and get the full show without ads through B&T VIP. Subscribe now at BobandTom.com/VIP.